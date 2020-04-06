Lockdown: Markets, shops shut by 1 pm in Nalgonda 

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda district administration has amped up its efforts to tackle the Covid crisis amid increase in positive cases in the district.

As per the directions of the police, all kirana shops and vegetable markets in Nalgonda open by 7 am and down their shutters by 1 pm.

All business establishments, meanwhile, have placed barricades in front of their shops, in adherence to social distancing norms.

The banks in the district are also maintaining caution. While all the banks have barred customers into their offices, officials are undertaking transactions through windows.