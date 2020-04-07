STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

An apt app in the age of Covid outbreak

The system aims at empowering every health caller to handle over 1,500 calls and simple daily chatbot interaction with a patient.

Published: 07th April 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, s,art phone

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Public Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday launched a mobile application to identify, undertake live surveillance, track, monitor and provide real-time analytics to the Chief Minister and State Health Department.

Earlier, Express reported that the IT Department was working on the same. The Covid-19 Monitoring System App, developed by Vera Smart Healthcare, will help in surveillance, monitoring, tracking, reporting and preparing health bulletins.

The system aims at empowering every health caller to handle over 1,500 calls and simple daily chatbot interaction with a patient. It will help the health callers ensure that the symptomatic or confirmed ‘positive’ patients are quarantined and undergoing treatment.

Announcing the launch of the app, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said, “The system helped us track and monitor the foreign returnees; community spread and those who are already hospitalised for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARS) early to control the spread of Covid-19 in TS”.

“The monitoring system erases human errors and provides accurate information. The quick turnaround, and the innovative psyche, initiated improved surveillance, tracking, effective monitoring, and supervision,” Dr Srinivas added.

Explaining its benefits, Dharma Teja Nukarapu, founder and CEO of Vera Healthcare, said: “Our technology is based on IoT, smart devices, GPS and geotag. The app is installed on the phones of all associates from the ground level to the Chief Minister’s Office. Its geotagging and GPS tracking feature ensures that home quarantines persons do not breach the law”. Vera Healthcare was also readying a batch of ‘SMART PATCH’, which monitors patients’ progress.

Govt launches WhatsApp bot for info on Covid

The State government, on Monday, launched its official WhatsApp Chatbot, as part of its efforts to disseminate authentic information on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Citizens can access the same on 9000 658 658. IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the State partnered with WhatsApp to set up a dedicated Coronavirus helpline.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe. We urge everyone to stay indoors and ensure that they rely only on verified channels of information,” he said.

State IT and Health departments prepared the WhatsApp Chatbot, titled ‘TS Gov Covid Info’, in collaboration with SB Technologies, a Hyderabad-based software solutions provider and MessengerPeople

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 app covid 19
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp