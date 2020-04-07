Forest staff asked to save wildlife from coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of a tiger testing positive for Covid-19 at the Bronx zoo in New York, USA, the Telangana government issued a slew of directions on Monday to be followed by the Forest Department.

The government’s direction, also for those working at the Nehru Zoological Park and deer parks, are aimed at preventing the transmission of the virus from humans to tigers and other wild animals.

The directions were issued based on an advisory issued by the Central Zoo Authority and National Tiger Conservation Authority.

As per the directions, tigers will have to be observed for symptoms consistent with Covid-19 — such as nasal discharge, coughing and laboured breathing — through direct observation and camera trap image. It should be ensured that the personnel handling tigers in captivity and in translocation operations are not suffering from Covid-19.

Speaking to Express, Hyderabad zoo curator N Kshitija said the zoo was shut for visitors on March 15. Also, from last month itself sanitisation and prophylaxis measures were initiated. Unlike most zoos in the West, animal handlers in Indian zoos do not have close-contact interaction with animals.

Forest staff working in forests were told to immediately report any natural death of wild herbivores and also collect samples for testing. The samples would be sent to NHSAD-Bhopal, NRCE-Hisar and IVRI-Itanagar.