Medical teams deployed in Warangal ‘no movement’ zones

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The district administration, on Monday, deployed medical teams in ‘no movement’ zones in Warangal to provide healthcare facilities to the residents of these areas.

Officials said that several people residing here suffer from health conditions like diabetes and that they needed access to medical support.

On Monday, Warangal (Urban) District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC chief Pamela Satpathy, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder and DM&HO Lalitha Devi visited Mominpura Colony in Rangasaipeta — one of the no movement zones.

The police barricaded all the roads around it and deployed forces to ensure the residents are isolated. They also set up check-posts at the entry and exit points here to prevent public movement.

“No person is allowed to move in or out of these areas. The residents can call the toll free number 1800 425 1115 if they face any hardships,” said an official.

Door-to-door delivery

Speaking to the media, Collector Hanumanthu said that the administration was also considering home delivery of essential commodities for people residing in the ‘no movement’ zones with the help of supermarkets and wholesale general stores in the city.

On Monday, as many as 25 mobile rythu bazars supplied vegetables to over 41,700 households.

The Collector further said that there was no question of locals being permitted to step outside. He assured if there was any health emergency, they would shift the patients to a hospital in an ambulance.

Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder said the ‘no movement’ zones are under CCTV surveillance.