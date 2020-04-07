STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospital in Telangana seized for misdiagnosis of woman who died for COVID-19

According to DMHO Dr Krishna, Dr Anil, the owner of Anil Surgical Hospital in Mahbubnagar, wrongly diagnosed the woman from Chegur village, who died of Covid-19 recently.

Anil’s Surgical Hospital sealed off

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: A private hospital in Mahbubnagar was sealed off on Monday after its proprietor allegedly violated the provisions of the Epidemics Control and Disaster Management Act.

Health Department officials found that Dr Anil had performed endoscopy on the 50-year-old patient when she had been to his hospital. Her health condition further deteriorated after the procedure.

She later died while at OGH last Wednesday. The DMHO said that Dr Anil had neither informed the Health Department or the police about the patient’s medical condition. He went on to treat 33 more patients the next day.

