Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao vents ire at officials

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction over officials failing to provide proper amenities to patients in an isolation ward at Pati village in Patancheru.

On Sunday, a patient in the isolation ward sent a text to the Minister claiming the inmates of the ward were being denied proper food, water bottles and snacks.

Taking serious view of the matter, Hairsh Rao forwarded the message to Sangareddy RDO Manchu Nagesh and directed him to do the needful.