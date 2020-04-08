Procure mangoes and oranges: Congress MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress’ Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Tuesday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, urging him to procure the produce of mango and orange farmers. “Farmers cultivating oranges and mangoes are in distress. The CM had recently said that mangoes and oranges contain Vitamin C and that they would boost one’s immunity. However, the government has failed to support these farmers,” he said.

BJP State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also urged the State government to procure oranges and lemons. On Tuesday, he said, “Orange and lemon farmers have been facing a tough time transporting their produce to Nagpur in Maharashtra.”