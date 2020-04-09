KT Rama Rao backs startup that says it can conduct 100 Covid tests per shift

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A healthcare startup in the State has come out with an innovative solution for detecting Covid-19, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao announced.The startup, Network Pulse, has come up with ‘Pulse Active Detection Station’ which has the capacity to test 100 people per shift, says the Minister.At the same time, the sample collector will be completely protected.

Rama Rao took to Twitter to announce the innovation. “The Pulse Active Station measures vital health data along with Coronavirus screening for assessing the comorbidity of the testee & provides real-time telemedicine and health monitoring solutions. Proud of this Hyderabad Medical Devices Park-based company.”

Speaking to Express, Joginder Tanikella, founder and CEO of Pulse Active Stations Network, said Kerala too has a similar technology. But their solution is only aimed at collecting samples.

“It is important to figure out the comorbidity issues in those who come for these tests. Our testing station would be able to do that. We already have a testing station which gives a basic health report. However, in view of the Coronavirus situation across the country, we have come up with some new technologies,” he said.

“The healthcare professional inside will be totally safe while collecting samples. There is a tele-medicine facility inside in case the healthcare professional wants to contact the doctor,” he added.