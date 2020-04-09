Public places in Telangana need disinfection tunnels: Plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to respond to a PIL that sought installation of disinfection tunnels in public places across the State. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud was hearing a PIL filed by advocate G Ronald Raju.

In the PIL, Raju sought direction to the government to install disinfection tunnels at market places and public offices. It has become common for the people at market places to not maintain physical distance at market places. Installing of disinfection tunnels at these places and other important centres will curb the spread of the virus.