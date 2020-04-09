STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public places in Telangana need disinfection tunnels: Plea

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to respond to a PIL that sought installation of disinfection tunnels in public places across the State.

Published: 09th April 2020 11:14 AM

Chennaiites passes through the disinfection spray tunnels erected at Koyambedu Vegetable market on Wednesday.

disinfection tunnels (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to respond to a PIL that sought installation of disinfection tunnels in public places across the State. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud was hearing a PIL filed by advocate G Ronald Raju.

In the PIL, Raju sought direction to the government to install disinfection tunnels at market places and public offices. It has become common for the people at market places to not maintain physical distance at market places. Installing of disinfection tunnels at these places and other important centres will curb the spread of the virus.

