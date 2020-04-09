STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When humans heard monkeys' cry for help in Telangana amid COVID-19 pandemic

Several youth come forward to feed hungry monkeys at Kondagattu amid the lockdown.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 12:13 PM

Monkeys gobble up tomatoes and bananas at Kondagattu temple on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Every day was a field day for monkeys at Kondagattu temple in Jagtial district up until the lockdown. Hundreds of devotees, who visit the temple, would leave them food, including fruits and biscuits. Now, the Coronavirus crisis has left them to starve; many of them have gotten sick due to the lack of food.

Fortunately, several youngsters in the district have come forward to feed them fruits amid the lockdown. They have been distributing food to the monkeys for the past two days.

Bandari Venu, a corporator of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), went to Kondagattu with a few youngsters on Wednesday, carrying bananas, tomatoes, jaggery and fried corn. Hundreds of monkeys gathered around them for the food. While some of them ate as much as they could, the others were seen saving it for later.

Speaking to Express, Linganpalli Shankar, one of the youth, said, “Several donors are offering food to poor people. It is appreciable. But we need to show the same kindness to animals as well.”

Following in on their footsteps, many others, including a police officer’s family, came forward on Wednesday to feed the monkeys at the temple. The Kondagattu temple authorities, meanwhile, have arranged water for the animals on the premises of the temple.

Farmer purchases face masks for his goats
Khammam: A goat farmer from Peruvoncha village in Khammam procured masks for his goats after news of a tiger testing positive for the disease broke out. The farmer Venkateswara Rao was worried of his goats contracting the virus and spreading it to his family. Worried he would lose his livelhihood, he purchased the masks as a precautionary step.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Telangana Lockdown COVID Warriors
