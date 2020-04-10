STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Fearing corona, Telangana farmer puts masks on goats

The man in the Peruvancha village of Kalluru 'mandal' (block) made special masks from cloth and covered the muzzles of all his 20 goats.

Published: 10th April 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: After a tiger in a zoo in the US tested positive for coronavirus, a farmer in Telangana came out with an innovative idea to save his goats from the deadly virus.

K. Venkateshwara Rao of the Khammam district tied masks on his goats' muzzles to protect them from possible human to animal transmission.

The man in the Peruvancha village of Kalluru 'mandal' (block) made special masks from cloth and covered the muzzles of all his 20 goats.

Rao said he acted after reading in newspapers about a tiger in New York's Bronx Zoo testing positive for COVID-19 and the authorities in all Zoos in India taking special measures to protect the animals.

Rao, who himself wears face mask while herding the cattle, said his goats were the only source of income for his family and hence he decided to take precautions by making masks for them.

"I did not want to take any chance, so I put these masks. After reaching the interior forest area I remove their masks to enable them to graze and again cover them while returning home in the evening," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Telengana
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp