Telangana High Court halts eviction of Mulugu villagers

A division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State government not to inundate the area where the petitioners’ houses are standing until further orders of the court.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:09 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Villagers of Mamidyala and Bahilampur in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district whose houses would be inundated by waters from the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir have been granted some judicial relief.

A division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State government not to inundate the area where the petitioners’ houses are standing until further orders of the court. Further, the Bench directed the State to respond to petitions filed by the families seeking compensation, relief and rehabilitation under the amended Land Acquisition Act before causing submergence of their houses.

The Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir is part of the mammoth Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The petitioners also sought court directions to the government to provide them a package, including double bed-room houses in 250 square yard plots.

