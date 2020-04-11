Wearing masks now compulsory in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wearing a mask is now compulsory in the State. The earlier advisory, “masks only for the sick” has been updated to “MaskOn”, while stepping outdoors, in closed spaces and while interacting with others. According to orders issued by the Medical and Health Department on Friday, the update is based on the latest learnings from the medical and scientific community.

The studies in Japan have shown that MaskOn has slowed the spread of Coronavirus considerably, the orders said. However, the orders advised Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers to give wide publicity to the updated policy and ensure its widespread and meticulous use/practice among all sections of the population. There is no legal provision anywhere in the orders.

Home-made cotton double layer reusable masks are recommended for use as the first line of protection. The MaskOn policy should be followed by all citizens whenever they step outside their homes or are in closed spaces and while talking to others, the orders said. The mask should cover the nose, mouth and chin completely. There should be no space between the face and mask.

“If you are using a home-made cloth mask, ensure that the mask is worn in such a manner that the pleats face downwards,” the orders said. “MaskOn is not a substitute to other measures of social distancing and hygiene. A distance of up to two metres should be maintained from others at all times, wash hands thoroughly and frequently and avoid touching face or eyes,” the orders stated. Mask guide on

The mask guide

The Medical and Health Department issued an order making wearing masks compulsory while stepping outdoors