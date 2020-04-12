Dubai firm sacks Hyderabad man for derogatory Facebook post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man from Hyderabad working as an accountant in Dubai was sacked from his job after he posted content on social media against a particular community. The man identified as Bala Krishna Nakka posted images on Facebook that showed Muslims as suicide bombers wearing Coronavirus cell shaped bombs.

His post went viral and was shared at least a thousand times, not only on Facebook but also on Twitter, with many condemning the post and asking for action against him. Bala Krishna was working as chief accountant at Moro Hub Data Solution Company, which is a subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

His employers, Moro Hub, in a statement said, “At Moro, we take a zero-tolerance attitude to material that is or may be deemed to be Islamaphobic or hate speech. The tweets that we have been alerted to do not, in any way reflect Moro’s brand values. This case is currently under investigation & necessary action will be taken.”