Telangana to use 108 helpline for mental health counselling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a welcome move, the State government has decided to use the 108 helpline to offer mental health counselling to people with anxiety, hypertension and panic disorders in Telangana. The Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have triggered multiple mental health concerns in people. Isolation and social distancing, in addition to the closure of schools, workplaces, and public places, are troubling many.

The State government, considering the psychological impacts of the pandemic, has set up the call centre to offer help to those in need. At its primary stage, the call centre would function with five dedicated lines, two shifts per day (12 hours each) and five counsellors per shift. However, based on further need, more lines shall be put to effect.

A total of 53 counsellors, who have been working under NHM programmes, were trained at IIHFW, Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, on Covid-19 mental health and counselling aspects for three days. Two more experienced psychiatrists have been deputed to address severe psychosocial behavioural cases.

The counselling services shall be extended to all medical and paramedical workers on Covid-19 duty as well. People suffering from mental illnesses due to the non-availability of liquor can also call 108 for psychological counselling.