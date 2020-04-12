Pathologist in Telangana goes out of her way to help hospital sanitation staff

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In what could be regarded as a rare gesture by a doctor, a pathologist of the Community Health Centre at Wardhannapet in Warangal rural district bought groceries for 22 contract sanitary workers employed at the hospital.

Dr Kadiyam Kavya donated essentials, including rice, to the workers on Saturday through her charitable organisation Kadiyam Foundation.

She lauded their services, which were essential as the State battled the spread of COVID-19. All doctors took part in the programme and urged out-patients to be safe by staying home.