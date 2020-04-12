RTC buses double as cargo vehicles

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: To strengthen the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), the State government introduced cargo service and directed departments to use it to transport essentials during the lockdown.

KCR started it from this fiscal and appointed Special staff to monitor it. In the erstwhile Adilabad district, seven depots were being used for the service. Child Welfare department was the first to transport essentials using the service from Hyderabad to Adilabad.