Adilabad villagers, a worried lot over tiger movement

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: People in Chintaguda and Vattivagu villages in Kumarambheem Asifabad district are a worries lot after reports of a tiger moving about the area surfaced a few days ago. The tiger was allegedly roaming the fields and villages for food and water.

Due to the lockdown, most of the villagers remain inside their homes and wild animals have been moving freely in the areas. Many tigers have been migrating from Thadoba Tiger Reserve and Thippeshwar Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to the district.

FRO Purnima said that they were taking all precautionary measures, and were monitoring the area for any tiger movement using cameras, as well as field visits.