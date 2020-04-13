STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana bypasses DGCA in obtaining permission for using drones

With the guidelines of Directorate General of Civil Aviation proving restrictive, the State government has been obtaining permissions from local authorities

Published: 13th April 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Drones are increasingly being used in Telangana for spraying disinfectants and for surveillance. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as drones are increasingly being used in Telangana for spraying disinfectants and for surveillance, the State government has not been taking necessary permissions to operate them from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the nodal body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The DGCA’s current rules stipulate that a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) or an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “shall not discharge or drop substances unless specially cleared and mentioned in UAOP”.

All drone operators other than the operators of nano and micro category are required to obtain unmanned aircraft operator permit (UAOP) from the DGCA. Earlier, for any drone project like the recently-held demonstration of medicine delivery using UAVs at Begumpet airport in March, the State government had obtained special exemptions and permissions from the DGCA.

However, owing to the COVID- 19 outbreak, the State government has decided not go to the DGCA for permissions despite using drones extensively for spraying disinfectants as well as surveillance. It is obtaining the necessary permissions from the local authorities to use drones. Speaking to Express, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “We have been obtaining all the required permissions from local authorities.

In times of pandemic and disasters, the laws and authority of the States are more important.” Ranjan also said it was not just the Telangana government but 10 other State governments that were doing the same, including the Delhi government. Another State government official said, “We have not been obtaining permission from the DGCA as it is a long-drawn process. In terms of emergencies such as the one we are in right now, we need immediate solutions and cannot wait for a long time for its approval.

” Not just now, through the years, the DGCA’s guidelines have been restrictive for drone operators. There has been a call for revision in their guidelines, and various State governments, including Telangana, have been optimistic of the same. With drones playing a critical role in the fight against COVID- 19, and with numerous State governments bypassing the DGCA to carry on its drone operations, it seems inevitable that the guidelines would be revised. If not now, they would be revised soon after the country tides over the COVID-19 crisis.

DRONE SURVEILLANCE VISUALS FROM RACHAKONDA GO VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Hyderabad: Surveillance visuals from Rachakonda are now trending on social media platforms. In one such video, Rachakonda cops were seen monitoring visuals from a control room and giving instructions to personnel on the ground to disperse people who were seen violating lockdown orders. The police are keeping an eye on people stepping out of their homes.

The equipment used to monitor them, such as drones and other systems, were provided by Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company. In the latest video, the police personnel are seen monitoring and instructing the police officers to disperse people who gathered at an open space under a tree near BN Reddy colony. Following the instructions, a team was immediately dispersed to clear the area. Interestingly, the drone cameras are playing the part of cops, as people begin to flee the moment they spot the cameras. Speaking to Express, Rachakonda IT Inspector Sridhar Reddy said, “We are thoroughly scanning the containment zones and the regions which were affected by Coronavirus.” The surveillance equipment contains drone cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speakers for public announcements

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drones disinfectants surveillance DGCA Civil Aviation Ministry
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp