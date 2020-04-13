STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Telangana, 28 new cases; total tally at 531

Reviewing the situation arising out of the pandemic in the State, Rao urged people to be more cautious in the wake of an increase in cases.

Published: 13th April 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy, along with other officials, inspect the containment zone in Mallepally on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After witnessing a slight flattening of the curve, Telangana on Sunday recorded a spike in the number of COVID- 19 positive cases with 28 fresh ones, along with two deaths. This takes the total number of positive cases in the State to 531, and the total toll to 16 deaths.

The number of active cases rose to 412 from 393. However, seven more people recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the number of recovered cases to 103. The bulletin by the Director of Public Health revealed that 202 hotspots have been identified across the State, while also confirming that no traces of community transmission has been recorded yet.

The State Health Department has also issued a public advisory, appealing to all the citizens to self-report at government health facilities, except Gandhi Hospital, in case of an onset of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao advised people to stay indoors as Coronavirus transmission is on the rise. He wanted them to realise that in neighbouring Maharashtra, the situation was quite grim. He said the inter-State borders would be sealed completely to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.

