COVID-19: 61 new cases recorded in Telangana in a single day

HYDERABAD: The State has witnessed a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. A total of 61 people tested positive on Monday as compared to Sunday’s 28 cases. This takes the total number of positive cases in the State to 592. Additionally, another death was recorded on Monday, taking the total toll to 17 deaths.

The total number of active cases stands at 472, and close to 103 patient s have recovered. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 267, and currently, 216 are the active cases that are being treated. The GHMC is followed by Nizamabad and Vikarabad districts in the second and third spots respectively. A total of 28 districts have been affected till date.

The bulletin by the Director of Public Health read, “Hyderabad district is the highfocus area. Robust containment is being initiated in the GHMC areas. A special strategy is being adopted to contain the spread of infection here. In line with 30 GHMC circles, senior officers (doctors) are being identified and vested with the powers similar to DMHO so as to ensure prompt and immediate action.

” Further, 228 containment zones have been created where 6,41,194 households have been surveyed so far, and a total population of 27,32,644 has been covered. A special advisory has been issued for senior citizens that says, “Senior citizens are requested to stay inside their houses all the time and avoid having visitors at home. Ensure proper nutrition, eat home-cooked fresh meals and take fresh juices.”