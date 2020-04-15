Six fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana, eight cured; total tally at 650

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Six new positive cases of COVID- 19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 514 in the state, the government said.

The number of total positive cases in the state mounted to 650, a media bulletin on COVID-19said.

Eight people were cured/discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number cumulatively to 118.

No fresh death occurred due to the virus and the number of people who succumbed to the infectious disease stood at 18.

According to the bulletin, virus containment activity is being carried out in 22 districts and 259 clustersin the state.

It said 94,514 households have been surveyed, covering a population of 1,13,192.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with Health Minister E Rajender and officials, said the government was ready to conduct tests on any number of people and to offer treatment.

An official release quoted Rao as saying that the lockdown was being implemented 'well' in the state with people extending their cooperation.

He said lockdown in the present form would continue in the state till April 20 as per the guidelines given by the Centre.

Later, changes would be made as per the circumstances prevailing then, he said.

"People should continue their support in the days to come.

As per the guidelines given by the Centre, lockdown in the state would continue till April 20, as it is.

Later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes would be done," he said.

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the lockdown till May 3, Rao had said it would continue till April 30.

He also said 259 containment centres have been identified in the state based on spread of infection and that stringent measures have been taken so that the virus does not spread.

Observing that there was no scarcity for personal protective equipment for medical personnel, he said the state was having a stock of 2.25 lakh kits.

In all, the state will have 10 lakh PPE kits, according to the release which also said adequate supply of N-95 masks, ventilators, other medical equipment woud be available.

Noting that 20,000 beds had already been kept ready for treatment of COVID-19 cases, Rao said the the government has made all arrangements even if the number rose to one lakh.

Asserting that the government has taken several measures so that no one in the state remains hungry, he said Rs 1,500 has been deposited in the bank accounts of the poor.

The programme to distribute 12 kg rice has almost been completed, he said.

The cash incentives announced by the state government for the sanitary workers, municipal and Gram Panchayat staff and the 10 per cent additional pay for the medical staff had reached them, Rao said.

Meanwhile, a report from Karimnagar said police registered a case against five people for alleged violation of lockdown regulations in the town on Wednesday.

According to Police Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, the five had conducted a meeting of 70 people in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules and distributed essential commodities pasting the stickers of Popular Front of India on them.

Congress and other opposition parties, at a meeting here, demanded that the Chief Minister convene an all-party meeting to discuss the coronavirus and lockdown situation in the state.

Besides Congress, the meeting was attended by leaders of TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that the free rice and Rs. 1,500 cash assistance had not reached all the beneficiaries even after 24 days.