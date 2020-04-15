Veteran playwright, writer CS Rao no more

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chintapenta Satyanarayana Rao, popularly known as CS Rao (84), a well-known writer, playwright, actor, and trainer, passed away here on Tuesday. He is survived by a daughter and two sons. Born on December 20, 1935, an eminent theatre personality, he was regarded for providing the story for popular actor Chiranjeevi’s debut film Pranam Khareedu (1978), Oorummadi Bathukulu, Kamalamma Kamatam and Kukka Kaatuku Cheppu Debba.

He debuted as an actor in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Sommokadidi Sokokadidi (1978), directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. He also featured in films like NT Rama Rao-starrer Sarada Ramudu and Mat t i Manushulu. Rao was also known for grooming several actors, making documentaries and long odysseys. A highly-regarded intellectual, Rao was also served as a correspondent for Geetanjali High School, Chikkadpally. Theatre veteran and former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Nataka Academy, Gummadi Gopalakrishna and a host of other prominent artists condoled his death.