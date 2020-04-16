54 from Hasnapur quarantined

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/WARANGAL: As many as 54 people from Hasnapur village were shifted to the government quarantine centre after one of the villagers, who went to Nizamuddin Markaz meeting which as held in Delhi last month, tested positive for Covid-19.

The villager was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and after that District Medical and Health officials collected his contact list. Those who have come in contact with the infected person were shifted to the government quarantine centre. Their samples had been collected and sent to Hyderabad, said the Nodal officer.

RMP shows Covid symptoms

A suspected case of Covid-19 has been identified at Alamkhanipet village in Warangal. The patient, an RMP from the same village, was shifted to the isolation ward at MGM Hospital on Wednesday, after he began showing symptoms of the disease. Reportedly, the medical practitioner had diagnosed several people at Mandi Bazar on March 30. Many of them were learnt to have tested positive for the virus, later.