Teen dies after being attacked by wild boar

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl died after a wild boar attacked her in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. Two other children who were with the girl escaped unhurt.

Published: 16th April 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 10:10 AM

wild boar

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl died after a wild boar attacked her in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. Two other children who were with the girl escaped unhurt. The deceased has been identified as Sode Kavitha, a resident of Pusuguppa village in Cherla mandal.

On Wednesday, Kavitha and two others went to the forest to collect Mahua seeds. While they were busy collecting the seeds, a wild boar, which had been injured by an arrow on Tuesday, attacked the girl. The others pelted stones at the animal, after which it ran off. 

Another person who heard the children shouting rushed to the spot and took the injured girl back to the village. She was shifted to a government hospital in Cherla, but died while undergoing treatment. It is alleged that the girl was still alive while she was brought to the hospital, but lost her life due to delay in treatment.

