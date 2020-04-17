Eight units of Kothagudem Thermal Power Plants shut down

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Plants (KTPS), which served the State for well over four decades, have been shut down permanently.

Special Chief Secretary, Energy, Ajay Misra issued the orders on Thursday notifying the closure of the power plants due to environmental and technoeconomic reasons.

The total installed capacity of these eight units is 720 MW. The eight units of KTPS played a key role in the power industry. Ever since the units were commissioned, they supplied power to the State and the nation for 40-50 years which is way beyond their lifetime.