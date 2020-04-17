Former MP Tulasiram passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Congress MP from Nagarkurnool V Tulasiram died of complications related to old age at his native Gaganpahad village in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. Tulasiram began his political career as a village sarpanch and was elected as the first sarpanch of Shivarampally panchayat from 1959-71.

Later he was elected as the samithi president. He served as an MP for two terms from Peddapalli constituency during 1971-77 and 1977-79 and from Nagarkurnool in 1984. He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. Former Minister Gaddam Prasad Kumar, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other leaders mourned his death.