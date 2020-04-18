TSBIE cancels affiliation of 68 junior colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has cancelled the affiliation of 68 junior colleges, including 24 Narayana Junior Colleges and 18 Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges, for failing to meet fire safety norms, for the academic year 2020.

The move is as per the court orders, informed TSBIE on Friday. “Earlier this year it was decided that all the 68 listed colleges which failed to meet the fire safety norms would be closed. Still, if the management decides to apply for affiliation from another building which meets the fire safety norms the Board will reconsider their representation for affiliation,” said Syed Omer Jaleel, TSBIE Secretary. There are 76 Sri Chaitanya colleges in the city of which 18 would be closed if they fail to shift to other buildings before beginning of the academic year.