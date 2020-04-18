STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

University of Hyderabad to help augment Telangana's Covid testing capacity

The University of Hyderabad would help in scaling up the Covid-19 testing capacity of Telangana by contributing in various ways, including testing of samples.

Published: 18th April 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad. | File Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad would help in scaling up the Covid-19 testing capacity of Telangana by contributing in various ways, including testing of samples. According to a media release by the university on Friday, the Department of Biotechnology has identified UoH under the Hyderabad cluster of Covid-19 testing centres. 

The university staff would help in testing the samples at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), which has the capacity and expertise for both sample collection and testing. The UoH, on its part, would identify 15 technical personnel, who apart from sample testing, would also help in data entry, sample sorting, aliquoting and coordination.

The university volunteers would undergo training for one-and-a-half days at CCMB before undertaking the testing at CDFD. They would be trained in handling RNA isolation and performing qPCR test.“I am happy that the university has been identified as a testing centre and we have the facilities and manpower to carry out the tests.

Our university, along with CDFD, is geared up to effectively handle the laid down procedures for Covid-19 testing,” said UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile. Apart from UoH, the Hyderabad cluster consists of CDFD, Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CCMB), National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
University of Hyderabad Covid-19 Biotechnology
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp