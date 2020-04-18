University of Hyderabad to help augment Telangana's Covid testing capacity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad would help in scaling up the Covid-19 testing capacity of Telangana by contributing in various ways, including testing of samples. According to a media release by the university on Friday, the Department of Biotechnology has identified UoH under the Hyderabad cluster of Covid-19 testing centres.

The university staff would help in testing the samples at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), which has the capacity and expertise for both sample collection and testing. The UoH, on its part, would identify 15 technical personnel, who apart from sample testing, would also help in data entry, sample sorting, aliquoting and coordination.

The university volunteers would undergo training for one-and-a-half days at CCMB before undertaking the testing at CDFD. They would be trained in handling RNA isolation and performing qPCR test.“I am happy that the university has been identified as a testing centre and we have the facilities and manpower to carry out the tests.

Our university, along with CDFD, is geared up to effectively handle the laid down procedures for Covid-19 testing,” said UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile. Apart from UoH, the Hyderabad cluster consists of CDFD, Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CCMB), National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).