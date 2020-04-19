Implement guidelines for people with disabilities: PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A PIL filed in the Telangana High Court sought the State to implement Centre’s guidelines for the protection and safety of people with disabilities. The HC directed the State government to respond to the PIL and posted the matter to April 22 for further hearing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, passed this order through video conference on Friday. The PIL, filed by advocate Shiva Ganesh Karnati, stated that the Centre had issued Comprehensive Disability Inclusive Guidelines to state governments.

However, the Telangana government has failed to implement the same, he alleged. The PIL sought authorities concerned to sensitise the police and other enforcement officials about the special needs of the differently-abled persons and persons with disabilities.