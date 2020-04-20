Telangana: Poor take to Twitter seeking KTR's help amid coronavirus lockdown

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: D Sangaiah, a 42-year-old farmer from Kamareddy district is semi-literate who had absolutely no idea about social media. However, necessity taught him to create a Twitter account and tweet to the Cyberabad city police while tagging IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

He ekes out a livelihood in Annasagar by farming and working as a construction labour. He travels regularly between Hyderabad and Annasagar of Kamareddy district, the 150-km stretch, but due to lockdown, he has not been able to travel.

Speaking to Express, Sangaiah said, "I have to go to my village to arrange harvesting machines to cut the crop, and shift it to paddy procurement centres. If I don’t, untimely rains might destroy the crop."

Similarly, a Karnataka resident, Akshaya who is stuck in Hyderabad with her family, created a Twitter account to seek essential commodities. She said that her family had no money and no ration cards. Authorities came to her rescue and supplied groceries to Akshaya.

Similarly, hundreds are creating Twitter accounts to grab the attention of politicians, primarily Minister KT Rama Rao. While some are seeking permission to travel, others want medical help, food and financial assistance.