Two farmers in Telangana killed by lightning strike

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/HYDERABAD: Two farmers died at separate places in erstwhile Nizamabad district after they were struck by lightning on Sunday. The deceased persons have been identified as K Laxman, 45 and Shela, 42.

Bandi seeks government’s help for farmers’ kin

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded the Telangana government assist the families of the farmers who died in the recent lightning strike. He said that crop yield at markets and fields was damaged due to the untimely rain.

This was because of the negligence by officials concerned in procuring the produce in time, he said. He also demanded the government to financially assist farmers who were injured in the lightning strike. The government should conduct farmer-wise enumeration of crop damage immediately, he said.