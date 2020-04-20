STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two men from Telangana die of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

The Indian embassy also announced the death of two individuals from Kerala, one from Maharashtra and another from Uttar Pradesh.

HYDERABAD:  A man from Hyderabad, living in Saudi Arabia for the past few years, succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday night after battling the disease for a few days.

The man is a native of Bowenpally and was working as a technician in a maintenance company for a few years.

Living in shared accommodation, he tested positive during a random check by officials.

The Hyderabad resident was shifted to a hospital and he died on Saturday evening. The case was confirmed by the Indian embassy in Riyadh.

In another case, a Nizamabad resident infected by COVID-19 passed away on Thursday and was buried in Mecca.

The last rites were performed by an NGO activist since the family could not be present for the funeral. 

The Indian embassy also announced the death of two individuals from Kerala, one from Maharashtra and another from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health's daily report published on April 14, the number of coronavirus infected cases among workers of Saudi Binladin Group in various parts of the Kingdom stood at 117, and these included 70 cases in Mecca.

The first two Indian fatalities were reported from Medina and Riyadh earlier this month with the death of Shebnaz Pala Kandiyil (29) and Safvan Nadamal (41), both from Kerala.

(With PTI Inputs)

