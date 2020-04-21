Vijaysen Reddy elevated as TS High Court judge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of advocate B Vijaysen Reddy as Judge of Telangana High Court. The collegium, in its meeting held on Monday, approved the proposal for the said elevation under Bar quota.

The collegium forwarded its proposal to the Ministry of Law and Justice to get the President’s nod. Apart from the Chief Justice, the strength of the High Court Judges now stands at 11 as against the sanctioned 24. Vijaysen Reddy was born in Hyderabad on August 22, 1970. His father Justice B Subhashan Reddy was the Judge of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court and also served as Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts before his retirement on March 2, 2005. Vijaysen did his LLB course from PRR law college and got enrolled as an advocate on Dec 28, 1994.