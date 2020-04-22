Telangana HC pulls up Siddipet Collector on Ananthagiri reservoir allegations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Siddipet Collector to submit a detailed report by April 24 regarding the allegations made by the families affected by the Ananthagiri reservoir.

The families alleged that officials threw them out of their homes in the middle of the night without giving them any compensation for their houses or land, which were acquired for the reservoir at Kochchaguttapalli village in Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet district.

Making it clear that the families cannot be deprived of their rights in the name of public purpose, the bench ordered for providing necessary facilities to those who were forced to vacate their houses.

The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order in petitions filed by Mangavva and several affected families from the village. It posted the matter to April 24 for hearing.