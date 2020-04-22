Telangana's WE Hub helps start-ups stay afloat amid COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We Hub was helping start-ups cope with challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic by mapping solutions for them. In order to keep them afloat post the lockdown, it was helping start-ups to re-strategise and reconnect with the market.

WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula said, "We are guiding our start-ups on interventions needed in organisational management, financial remodelling, financial linkages, including debt and credit, government liaising, new customer acquisition, product diversification and ideation, including pivot."

For instance, Radius EduTech, a WE Hub-incubated start-up, provides end-to-end digital transformation to educational institutions. Due to the lockdown, the firm’s hardware used to build equipment was facing logistical issues. WE Hub helped Radius create and strengthen an alternative software, OCTA, a video-conference platform.

It helped it design, test and validate the tool internally first, and later by using it for external meetings held by WE Hub. Another example is Sweetooth, which focused its business plan on manufacturing only essentials (bread and bun). WE Hub provided it with a debt fund of Rs 1.35 crore through CGTMSE.