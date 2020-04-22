Tribal sarpanch in Telangana's Adilabad goes all out by spraying disinfectant

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tribal sarpanch P Ramabhai has taken it upon herself to prevent the spread of Coronavirus by spraying disinfectant in her village, without waiting for the municipal workers to do so.

In the process, she has also been spreading awareness about the global pandemic among villagers and urging them to strictly follow the instructions issued by the State and the Central governments to beat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the villagers have passed a resolution banning liquor and meat. They have also set up barricades around the village to prevent outsiders from entering it.