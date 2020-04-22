What about rest of migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown: Telangana HC asks state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with the steps taken by the Telangana government in providing shelter and facilities to the migrant labourers and others during the lockdown period, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to take measures to ensure shelter and required facilities to all of them and also to submit a compliance report by May 6.

The government has provided shelter and food to about two lakh migrant labourers and what about the remaining identified workers? the bench questioned. The bench also directed to submit reports of each government hospital in the State regarding supply of masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and so on to the medical staff as per the WHO guidelines.

It also directed the member secretary of State Legal Services Committee to submit a report regarding the prices of vegetables and other perishable goods. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order through video conference, in batch of petitions filed regarding sufferings of the migrant labourers and others during the lockdown.

Took all steps to mitigate people’s suffering, State govt informs HC

The petitioners also complained about non-supply of essential commodities at reasonable prices to the people particularly the inter-state migrant labourers and hostel students and about the government’s failure to provide PPE kits, masks and other material to the doctors and their assisting staff involved in testing and treatment of Coronavirus-affected patients.

Replying to a query from the bench, Advocate General BS Prasad while placing additional final report in relation to coronavirus, informed the court that the State government has taken all measures to mitigate sufferings of the people during lockdown period.

"As for the medical staff, the government has made arrangements ensuring supply of required number of PPE kits, N-95 masks, ventilators and so on. There are sufficient manufacturing units of PPE kits in the State. About 90,000 PPE kits are readily available with the state. Besides, about 3.5 lakh N-95 masks are available with the state and more number are expected shortly. With regard to vegetable prices, they are being offered at six percent less than the prices prevailed last year. About 3.12 lakh migrant workers were identified for distribution of 12 kg rice at free of cost and Rs 500 cash per person. About two lakh migrant workers were placed in shelter homes," he added.

Disputing with the submissions of the AG, one of the petitioners’ counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar pointed out about lack of PPE kits to medical staff in several hospitals. As for the inter-state migrant labour, thousands of them are facing lot of problems during the lockdown period.

Even vegetables and other essential commodities are being sold at higher prices in the market, he noted. After hearing both sides, the bench expressed concern about sufferings of the people, and directed the member secretary of State Legal Services Authority to examine at the ground level the prices being charged in respect of vegetables and other perishable goods and to submit report by April 29.

While agreeing with the petitioner’s counsel contention that the facilities provided in shelter homes are poor, the bench directed the State to provide necessary steps to the inmates and to submit a report by May 6.

Further, the bench directed Dr Shankar, Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad, to file an affidavit regarding ‘Rapid tests for Covid-19’ which is implemented in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The bench posted the matter to May 8 for further hearing.

