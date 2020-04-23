STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-year-old girl tests positive for coronavirus in Telangana's Warangal

On Wednesday, a special team was deployed to trace those who might have come in contact with the affected person.

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 10-year-old girl tested positive for Coronavirus in Purigutta tanda in Warangal Urban district. The district administration, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) officials have marked the area as containment zone. On Wednesday, a special team was deployed to trace those who might have come in contact with the affected person.

As many as 19 persons from the village have been shifted to quarantine ward in the Kakatiya University (KU) campus. The medical team have collected their samples and sent it for testing.  Check-posts have been set up at entry and exist points of the area. “No person is allowed to move in or out from the area,” police said. 

Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said 16 areas had been sealed to contain the spread of Coronavirus. "As multiple Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from these areas, people have been asked not to step out of their homes," he said. 

He said that people could call toll free number 1800-425-1115 if they faced any hardship. He said medical teams were visiting every household   under ‘no movement zone’ twice a day to enquire about their health status. The GWMC officials started supply of essentials at door steps.
 

