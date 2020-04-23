STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Nine-month pregnant woman walks 100 km amid coronavirus lockdown

The Odia woman and her husband were rescued by police and revenue officials on Tuesday night and shifted to a hospital in Khammam.

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:13 AM

A nine-month pregnant woman who was going to Odhisha by walk from Hyderabad was rescued and shifted to Khammam hospital by the police and revenue officials. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A nine-month pregnant woman, who walked 100 km and reached Kusumanchi mandal headquarters to go to her native place in Odisha from Hyderabad, along with her husband, was rescued by police and revenue officials on Tuesday night and shifted to a hospital in Khammam.

Sridam Sheel (37), resident of MV-79 village in Malkangiri district, Odisha, came to Hyderabad three months ago along with his wife Sunitha Sheel (27), to work as labourers. Due to lockdown, the agency with which they were working stopped paying them.

With no money and no transportation facility available, he along with his wife started on foot for their native place. 

On the way to Suryapet, a lorry driver, who noticed the condition of the pregnant woman, gave them lift and dropped them at Suryapet. From Suryapet the couple again started walking and reached Kusumanchi in Khammam district. 

Police and revenue officials, who were checking vehicles stopped the couple and alerted Annem Srinivasa Rao foundation, which has been helping people in need. Srinivasa Rao, the founder of the organisation, reached the spot and shifted them to hospital. 

Doctor Krupasri examined the pregnant woman and said, “We would try for normal delivery, if it’s not possible we will go for C-Section.” She said accommodation and food would be provided to the couple till the lockdown ends.

Cops shift woman to hospital

NIZAMABAD: A police constable came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who developed labour pain on Wednesday in Nizamabad town.  Anitha’s family members utilised Dial-100 service and called for help. She was shifted to hospital in a police patrol vehicle. 

