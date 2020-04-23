Will hold CETs soon after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted: Telangana Council of Higher Education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said all the Common Entrance Tests (CET), including Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), would continue soon after the State reaches normalcy.

"We are prepared to conduct the exams after the lockdown is lifted on May 7. It will take about three weeks to conduct all the CETs. So, the scope of conducting exams will only be determined if the prevalence of the pandemic comes down and the lockdown is lifted. Otherwise, all we have to do is wait," TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said.

He also said arrangements for all the CETs were in place. "There is no need to worry, exams will be conducted and the dates will be announced soon after normalcy is attained, which I hope happens on May 7,” he said.

The last date for the submission of online application without late fee for TS-EAMCET and all the other CETs was extended to May 5. Meanwhile, KNRUHS issued a notification to ease the process of internship declaration for MBBS students.

"It is clarified by the board of governors, in supersession of the MCI, that no permission, no objection certificate or clearance is needed from MCI for undergoing an internship at an approved medical institution provided dean/principal allows it," the notification read.