Death rate in Telangana lower than national average, says Eatala Rajender

The State recorded one more Covid-19 death and 27 new positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 970 and causalities to 25.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State recorded one more Covid-19 death and 27 new positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 970 and causalities to 25. The silver lining to this depressing scenario is that as many as 58 patients have been cured and discharged, taking the total number of those who fought and won the war with the virus to 252. Around 80 more people are expected to be discharged on Friday.

The recovery rate in Telangana is 27 per cent and the death rate is quite low at 2.6 per cent. Of the 27 people who tested positive on Thursday, 13 are from GHMC limits and the rest from Gadwal, Medchal and Rangareddy districts. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said: “We are taking all the measures to contain the virus. The lockdown will be implemented with full force and with no relaxations. Special officers have been appointed in the three districts, including Suryapet, where the number of cases are high.” “The death rate in Telangana is lesser than that of the national average. While the national average is at 3.7 per cent, the death rate in the State is at 2.6 per cent. We will not be doing rapid testing in the State,” he added.

When asked about the Delhi cluster, he said, “Only 64 people who were foreign returnees tested positive. All other positive patients are either returnees or related to the Nizamuddin meet.” He further added, “We are testing close to 1,500 people everyday. Healthcare workers are being provided hydroxychloroquine tablets as prophylaxis (prevention purpose). In addition to that the State has four lakh PPE kits and N-95 masks available.” The minister also said that the government will make sure that the Gachibowli Covid hospital has permanent access to water facilities in the next one month. 

Officials baffled
In a surprising turn of events, Suryapet district in Telangana saw a sudden surge in number of cases in the last one week. A part of the spread of the infection in Suryapet happened among a cluster of vegetable vendors in a marketplace. While the source of the infection has been identified from the Nizamuddin cluster, the spread of the infection baffled health officials as the people who tested positive are not direct primary contacts of the Markaz returnees. 

Speaking to Express, a senior Health Department official explained how the State Health Department has managed to map the infection in the form of a tree with every branch leading to a different Covid-19 patient. “Two people who had returned from Tablighi meet tested positive. One of their primary contact was a pharmacist and the other was a vegetable vendor. First the family of both the people were tested, and they were found to be positive. Then the vegetable vendor tested positive, who in turn had spread the infection to other vendors in the marketplace,” explained the source.

Man who came to OGH for amputation tests +ve for Covid
Hyderabad: In a shocking case, a person who had come to Osmania General Hospital for an amputation of the lower right limb, tested positive for Covid after doctors collected his swab as a precautionary step. Such incidents highlight the need for PPE kits for all health staff. Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, Superintendent of OGH, said, “Yes, the man had come to the hospital for a surgery. He was tested positive and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.”

Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

