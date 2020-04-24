Over 2,000 Telangana natives avail Kuwait’s amnesty scheme, to return after lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 2,000 Telangana natives, who have been residing in Kuwait illegally, would return to India after the lockdown, as many of them have applied for the amnesty scheme announced by the Kuwaiti government in April.

Over one lakh persons from Telangana reside in Kuwait - be it legally or otherwise. They work in the formal sector as engineers and in the informal sector as daily-wage labourers, housemaids and so on. Owing to reasons ranging from visa expiration and work-permit lapse to loss of passport, many of them have been staying in the country illegally. With the amnesty scheme announced by the Kuwaiti government, these illegal immigrants can return to India free of cost.

The process of amnesty began on April 1 for citizens of the Philippines, and later for Bangladeshis. Applications for those from India stayed open from April 16 to 20. Immigrants can apply for the same from April 26 to 30 as well. Speaking to Express from Kuwait, Pradeep Kumar, the general secretary of Telangana Jagruthi- Kuwait Chapter, said, “We have received applications from more than 2,000 people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In all, over 10,000 applications were received from the entire country.” Though not implemented as of yet, a similar provision has been announced in Bahrain as well. Speaking to Express from Bahrain, Venkatesh Bolisatti, a member of TRS’ Bahrain NRI cell, said, “Last week, a Bill was passed in Bahrain’s Parliament in this regard. However, the work has not been initiated. The Indian Embassy may not begin the process now, as the country is under lockdown.” The Jadcherla native said at least 35,000 persons from TS reside in the country both legally and illegally.

Hard times ahead for Gulf returnees

Hyderabad: Fate has not been kind to Indian immigrants in Kuwait, who are awaiting their return to the country. Around 780 Indians have tested positive in the Gulf country in the past one month. Needless to say, an excruciatingly long quarantine period awaits them back home. Once they return, they would be quarantined for 14 days or more. Even if all goes well, an uncertain future lies ahead for these migrants. President of Migrants’ Welfare Forum, M Bheem Reddy, slammed the State government for failing to formulate a rehabilitation plan for them.