STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Over 2,000 Telangana natives avail Kuwait’s amnesty scheme, to return after lockdown

Over one lakh persons from Telangana reside in Kuwait - be it legally or otherwise.

Published: 24th April 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Construction and dailway wage labourers waiting for their afternoon food packets. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 2,000 Telangana natives, who have been residing in Kuwait illegally, would return to India after the lockdown, as many of them have applied for the amnesty scheme announced by the Kuwaiti government in April. 

Over one lakh persons from Telangana reside in Kuwait - be it legally or otherwise. They work in the formal sector as engineers and in the informal sector as daily-wage labourers, housemaids and so on. Owing to reasons ranging from visa expiration and work-permit lapse to loss of passport, many of them have been staying in the country illegally. With the amnesty scheme announced by the Kuwaiti government, these illegal immigrants can return to India free of cost.

The process of amnesty began on April 1 for citizens of the Philippines, and later for Bangladeshis. Applications for those from India stayed open from April 16 to 20. Immigrants can apply for the same from April 26 to 30 as well. Speaking to Express from Kuwait, Pradeep Kumar, the general secretary of Telangana Jagruthi- Kuwait Chapter, said, “We have received applications from more than 2,000 people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In all, over 10,000 applications were received from the entire country.” Though not implemented as of yet, a similar provision has been announced in Bahrain as well. Speaking to Express from Bahrain, Venkatesh Bolisatti, a member of TRS’ Bahrain NRI cell, said, “Last week, a Bill was passed in Bahrain’s Parliament in this regard. However, the work has not been initiated. The Indian Embassy may not begin the process now, as the country is under lockdown.” The Jadcherla native said at least 35,000 persons from TS reside in the country both legally and illegally.

Hard times ahead for Gulf returnees
Hyderabad: Fate has not been kind to Indian immigrants in Kuwait, who are awaiting their return to the country. Around 780 Indians have tested positive in the Gulf country in the past one month. Needless to say, an excruciatingly long quarantine period awaits them back home. Once they return, they would be quarantined for 14 days or more. Even if all goes well, an uncertain future lies ahead for these migrants. President of Migrants’ Welfare Forum, M Bheem Reddy, slammed the State government for failing to formulate a rehabilitation plan for them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown amnesty scheme labourers
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp