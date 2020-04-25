STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ASI officials wary of large number of snakes, scorpions in Golconda fort post-lockdown

The rugged geography of the place marked by a rocky terrain over three km makes it an optimum eco-system for such reptiles to thrive.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Golconda Fort

Golconda Fort

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials are wary of finding a large number of snakes and scorpions at Golconda Fort when the lockdown is finally lifted and the site is reopened for visitors. The rugged geography of the place marked by a rocky terrain over three km makes it an optimum eco-system for such reptiles to thrive. “In normal times, one can find scorpions in places where people generally do not venture.

Now, because of the lockdown, they are going to be everywhere,” MK Chauley, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad, says. Chauley says scorpions are commonly spotted in the Golconda Fort, and there have been instances in the past when guards have encountered snakes as well. According to him, the lack of human footfall in the heritage site for a month would mean that the number of reptiles would increase. 

“The first thing we have to do when it reopens is to ensure that the entire space is cleaned and is made safe again for visitors,” he added. All ASI sites in the State, such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Ramappa Temple and so on have been closed in view of the lockdown. However, animal activists say there is no cause for worry. Durga Parthasarathy, a member of Friends of Snakes Society said, “Reptiles such as snakes are always on the lookout for predators such as cats, dogs, and even humans.

So, whenever they sense the presence of such animals, they go into hiding. It is unlikely that visitors will stumble upon snakes when they visit.” The problem of snakes in Golconda Fort was highlighted in 2017, when Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter, visited the city. Snake catchers were deployed by the Forest Department in co-ordination with police and Nehru Zoological Park for catching snakes from the fort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Golconda fort reptiles in Golconda fort coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp