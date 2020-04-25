Buy Telangana's total stock of sweet lemon, distribute it to the needy: State Congress chief to KCR

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that the state government purchase the total stock of sweet lime produced in Telangana and distribute it to the needy.

Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that sweet lime, which is rich in Vitamin C could boost immunity.

Hence, the government should spend Rs 200 crore to all the fruit stocks, insisted Uttam. He alleged that the lockdown relief of 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 had not yet reached several poor people. Besides, the quality of rice was so bad that people were not eating it.

Uttam said appropriate measures should be taken for the purchase of paddy. He also urged the government to provide gunny bags. Expressing concern over the COVID-19 crisis, he said the government should increase the corona tests.