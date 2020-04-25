First, second-year degree students in Telangana to be promoted to next year

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students who are in the first and second year of their conventional degree courses would be promoted to next year automatically regardless of whether they would pass the examinations, which would be held after the lockdown ends.

But the final-year degree students would have to take the examinations and they would graduate depending on their performance. The decision was taken by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in view of the lockdown.

According to TSCHE sources, the students of the first and second-year non-professional, conventional three-year degree course need to secure at least 50 per cent of the credits to be promoted to the next year. But this would not be necessary this year owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The sources said with regard to professional courses like MBA and engineering, consultations with the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) were on.

The dates for both conventional degree and other Common Entrance Tests (CET), including Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), and Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET), would be decided after the lockdown ends, the sources said.