Look for alternatives to disinfection tunnels to curb spread of coronavirus: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Friday directed State Advocate General BS Prasad to inform the court of the availability of devices other than disinfectant tunnels that can be used in public places to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, was hearing a PIL by Advocate G Ronald Raju, seeking direction to the government authorities for providing disinfection tunnels at public places such as Rythu Bazaars in the city.

Ronald Raju, in a letter to the Chief Justice, stated that it had become common for the people to procure essential goods without maintaining social distance at market places, thereby paving the way for the spread of the virus. Installation of disinfection tunnels, costing less than Rs 1 lakh, at market places and other important centres would curb the spread of the virus, he said.

During the course of the hearing, the court was informed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued an advisory stating that the spraying of chemical disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite directly on the body was not recommended as it was highly harmful. The Bench then directed the Advocate General to look for alternatives to disinfection tunnels with the help of authorities concerned and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.