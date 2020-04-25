Telangana will now see green revolution, says KTR as Godavari water reaches Siddipet

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Elated over a dream coming true of Godavari flowing into Ranganayaka Sagar Project here, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said before long, the State would witness four revolutions — green, white, blue and pink.

The Minister, after releasing water into the reservoir from the surge pool along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, said the Godavari water would herald the green revolution by converting the parched outback of Telangana into verdant lands.

The water would also herald an era of blue revolution with aquaculture set to get a major boost and white revolution with dairy industry growing with a flourish. Then, as the Chief Minister had envisaged, even pink revolution would kick in as meat and poultry sectors would soon begin growing. The two Ministers were visibly excited as the water surged from the surge pool near Siddipet. As the water gushed out, they offered jala harati and Rama Rao felt the dream of bringing one crore acres under irrigation was not far off.

The IT Minister said all the other occupations that are now low-key would be back to life and Telangana would be a role model for the rest of the country in the development of agriculture and other allied sectors. He was happy that Siddipet had grown to such an extent that it was now being envied by towns in other States and there was a distinct possibility that IT companies might look to this town for investments.

Godavari water will fill about 46,000 tanks in TS, says KTR

Another unique feature of the Ranganayaka Sagar Project, he said, was that not one house was submerged for its construction. He recalled how his grandmother had lost her house when it was submerged under Mid Manair project and his grandfather’s under Upper Manair. “After that, we had moved to Chintamadaka village in Siddipet mandal,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister said the Godavari water would fill about 46,000 tanks in the State as it flows downwards irrigating agriculture lands. He said the work on the main canal has been completed and farmers should come forward to cooperate with the government in land acquisition for the rest of the canal network.

He said the project was to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he could not make it and the programme had to be held without any fanfare. He complemented Harish Rao for his capable leadership after Chief Minister KCR in Siddipet constituency. District Collector P Venkatram Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

After releasing the water, Harish Rao said there were times when people in this area had wondered whether it would be possible to get water for Siddipet. But it has happened now in style and grace. Earlier, the people used to look up at the sky for any signs of rain and enquire with officials about the availability of power for using their bore-wells. Now, they need not do that with the Ranganayaka Sagar brimming with water.

Harish Rao said it was a miracle how water could be brought to the height of 816 ft to fill the Ranganayaka Sagar from Godavari. He said it became possible as KCR had thought about the project like an engineer, while workers, officials and engineers had worked tirelessly to make this dream come true. Now that the project was in place, the farmers need not worry about the vagaries of monsoon, power supply and bore-wells. The project would provide irrigation facility to 1.40 lakh acres in Siddipet and Sircilla constituencies. It symbolised the fulfilment of the promise of creation of Siddipet district and bringing Godavari water to irrigate agricultural tracts here, he said.

Need to acquire 2K acre of land

Meanwhile, KTR advised the authorities concerned to introduce a new system in their limits, with which the locals tanks can be filled with the press of a button. He also told them to immediately inform the collector about the issues they face during land acquisition processes, especially when it is related to forest lands. According to officials reports there is need to acquire about 2,106 acre here