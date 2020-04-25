STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Woman doctor on COVID-19 duty harassed, abused in Hyderabad

She was obstructed by as many as 15-20 residents, who even abused her brother when he intervened and tried to pacify them.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the entire world is showing gratitude to doctors and other healthcare workers, a few residents of Vasavi Brundavanam apartments at Mansoorabad, near Vanasthalipuram, abused and harassed a woman PG doctor from Gandhi Hospital while she was on her way home after performing COVID-19 duty.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, but it came to light on Friday as Vanasthalipuram police registered a case after receiving a complaint from the doctor. 

According to the police, the doctor had gone to her brother’s house at the apartment to collect her luggage. When she was entering the apartment premises, some residents obstructed her and picked up a quarrel with her. The residents allegedly even abused her using filthy language and threatened her with dire consequences.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the woman doctor said she was staying at her brother’s house for the past one month, where she was preparing for higher studies.

She was obstructed by as many as 15-20 residents, who even abused her brother when he intervened and tried to pacify them. She said as all the doctors have been advised by the government to call up the police immediately whenever they face such a situation, she did so. The police reached the spot and helped her get inside her house and collect the luggage.

Dr Arjun of the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association said, “The public must understand that we are working for the society and are taking ample precautions while performing our duties. We are trained in infection prevention and control. There is no reason to be afraid of us, especially if you are maintaining social distance.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
doctor abused Gandhi hospital corona warrior attack on doctors
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp