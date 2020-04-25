Woman doctor on COVID-19 duty harassed, abused in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the entire world is showing gratitude to doctors and other healthcare workers, a few residents of Vasavi Brundavanam apartments at Mansoorabad, near Vanasthalipuram, abused and harassed a woman PG doctor from Gandhi Hospital while she was on her way home after performing COVID-19 duty.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, but it came to light on Friday as Vanasthalipuram police registered a case after receiving a complaint from the doctor.

According to the police, the doctor had gone to her brother’s house at the apartment to collect her luggage. When she was entering the apartment premises, some residents obstructed her and picked up a quarrel with her. The residents allegedly even abused her using filthy language and threatened her with dire consequences.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the woman doctor said she was staying at her brother’s house for the past one month, where she was preparing for higher studies.

She was obstructed by as many as 15-20 residents, who even abused her brother when he intervened and tried to pacify them. She said as all the doctors have been advised by the government to call up the police immediately whenever they face such a situation, she did so. The police reached the spot and helped her get inside her house and collect the luggage.

Dr Arjun of the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association said, “The public must understand that we are working for the society and are taking ample precautions while performing our duties. We are trained in infection prevention and control. There is no reason to be afraid of us, especially if you are maintaining social distance.”