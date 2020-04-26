Andhra Pradesh cops detain Jana Sena leader in Hyderabad for bogus Facebook post
The team of police personnel from AP, who arrived in the city recently, approached Hyderabad police for assistance in locating Srinivas. Later, they picked him up from his house.
Published: 26th April 2020 08:05 AM
HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh police, on Saturday, picked up Jana Sena party’s official spokesperson Srinivas Kusampudi in Hyderabad for allegedly posting a picture on Facebook about a unverified incident at AP’s Kurnool district.
Later, they picked him up from his house. It is purported that the AP police abused him in the presence of his family. They took him back to Andhra Pradesh to produce him before a court.