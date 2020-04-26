Andhra Pradesh cops detain Jana Sena leader in Hyderabad for bogus Facebook post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh police, on Saturday, picked up Jana Sena party’s official spokesperson Srinivas Kusampudi in Hyderabad for allegedly posting a picture on Facebook about a unverified incident at AP’s Kurnool district.

The team of police personnel from Andhra Pradesh, who arrived in the city recently, approached Hyderabad police for assistance in locating Srinivas.

Later, they picked him up from his house. It is purported that the AP police abused him in the presence of his family. They took him back to Andhra Pradesh to produce him before a court.